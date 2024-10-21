Creative talents on show

Art lovers flocked to Noble Park Community Centre Art Show last weekend (18-20 October), taking in a whopping 720 works.

The annual event showcases the best of Noble Parks artists – from the young to the experienced.

Among the winners in 2024 were Glenn Hoyle and Qian Zhao, who each took out two awards.

There were 15 prizes on offer, including awards for open artists, juniors, schools and photography.

Internationally acclaimed painter and gallery artist Julian Clavijo was one of the esteemed four judges.