A pot-pourri of activities were on show for U3A Dandenong’s 30th anniversary expo.

Seniors groups from across Dandenong presented what they had to offer at Greaves Reserve on 18 October.

The action included line dancing, exercise, Italian singing, Scrabble and Mahjong, arts and plant stalls.

The free expo was part of a host of Seniors Month events in Greater Dandenong.