Friendly Freddie brings a calming lesson

Freddie the well-being dog is a friend to many at St Anthony’s School in Noble Park.

The popular mini-groodle has been spreading his gentle charm at the school twice a week, providing emotional support, comfort and a sense of calm.

“Freddie’s presence is part of a broader initiative at St Anthony’s to support the mental health of students and staff, which has been particularly successful,” says owner and staff member Mary Harper.

“From reducing anxiety and stress to fostering empathy and responsibility, Freddie’s impact has been remarkable.”

Introduced through a partnership with Dogs Connect, Freddie also assists the school with its focus on trauma-informed teaching.

His ability to connect had fostered a more empathetic, resilient and supportive school community, Harper says.

Students and staff who were initially fearful of dogs were now approaching Freddie for pats and companionship, and taking responsibility for his care.

“His calm, reassuring demeanour has proven particularly beneficial for students who struggle with anxiety or stress.

“Whether it’s simply sitting quietly with Freddie during a stressful moment or learning to take care of him, students have found a new way to manage their emotions and connect with their peers.

“Freddie’s role as a well-being dog has proven that sometimes, the most profound changes come from the smallest, furriest members of the team.”