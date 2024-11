Come and try pickleball

Get ready to serve up some fun at our free pickleball program. Open to all ages and skill levels. Wear comfortable clothing and don’t forget to bring a drink bottle. All pickleball equipment will be provided as well as an expert coach to facilitate.

– Every Tuesday from 12 November-3 December, 5pm-7pm at Lois Twohig Tennis Courts, 80 Carlton Road, Dandenong North. Free event, registration required at forms.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/public-forms/come-and-try-pickleball-registration-form/

Dinner with a VIEW

The next dinner meeting of the Dandenong Evening VIEW Club has the theme of Bake, Make and Grow. Supporting The Smith Family’s Learning for Life program. New nembers and guests are very welcome. Bookings essential.

– Tuesday 12 November, 7pm at Dandenong RSL. Details: Brigitte, 0491 626 527.

Cultural Sketch

Join us to hear from, and sketch, a member of our arts community. The member will share their story, creative interests, arts practice, favourite music and other aspects that make up their creative world as they strike a pose for you to draw. Materials provided. Refreshments and alcohol served. Event is for people 18+.

– Tuesday 12 November, 6pm-8pm at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson streets, Dandenong. Free event, register at eventbrite.com.au/e/859196829847?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Learn from an Employer

Online ZOOM sessions for jobseekers to meet local employers and learn about career pathways and required work skills. Topics are transport and logistics (12 November), manufacturing (14 November), health and care/support (19 November) and admin/customer service (21 November).

– 6pm – 7pm. Free event, register at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/learn-from-employer

Sacred Unions: Queer cinema and performance

A showcase of selected short films and performances exploring queer notions of love and identity, preceded by an expert panel discussion hosted by Timmy Byrne from Kiss FM. The panel will include the evening’s curator Sam Kariotis, ACMI’s Zoe McDonald and two filmmakers to be announced. This event is part of the public program associated with the Josephine Mead: Matrimony exhibition.

– Thursday 14 November, 6pm at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson streets, Dandenong. Free event. Registrations required at eventbrite.com.au/e/sacred-unions-queer-cinema-performance-and-installation-tickets-1001074479717?aff=oddtdtcreator

Empowering Women in Sport

Come and join us for a Panel Q&A, focusing on the empowerment and development of women and girls in sport. Our inspiring panelists include Play Like A Girl Australia founder Holly Bailey, Olympic bronze-medallist boxer Caity Parker, St Kilda AFLW captain Hannah Priest and ultra-marathon world record holder Dr Donna Urquhart.

– Thursday 14 November, 6.30pm-8.30pm at Tatterson Park Pavilion, 400 Cheltenham Road, Keysborough. Free event, registrations required at forms.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/public-forms/contact-empowering-women-in-sport-registration-form/

This Girl Can – Walking Football

Whether it’s with firends, family or solo, come to our Walking Football session and get moving for your own enjoyment. No experience or equipment required.

– Saturday 16 November, 2.30pm-3.30pm at Dandenong Soccer 5’s, 29 Brindley Street, Dandenong South. Free event.

Walk Against Family Violence

Meet at Dandenong Market and walk to Harmony Square for our annual walk against family violence. Hear from guest speaker Simone O’Brien, a dedicated social change advocate who has lived experience of surviving family violence.

– Tuesday 19 November, from 11.15am at Dandenong Market, Cleeland Street.

Hallam Friends of Red Cross

Last meeting for the year, open to the public. Come and have a cupper and a chat. All welcome. We are a very friendly group.

– Tuesday 19 November 10.30am-12pm at Hallam Community Learning Centre, 56 Kays Avenue. Details: Robert Read, 0455 566 570.

Neighbourhood Watch Q&A forum and AGM

Catch up with your local police, get tips on personal safety and hear about what’s happening in your area. Guest speaker: Senior Sergeant Dave Smith, who has worked in Highway Patrol, proactive policing unit, youth offenders and missing persons. Light supper provided.

– Wednesday 27 November 7pm for 7.30pm start at Paddy O’Donoghue Centre, 18-34 Buckley Street, Noble Park. (Ample parking rear of centre off Frank Street)

Cornerstone Christmas Fete

Market stalls, unique handmade Christmas gifts, free face painting, sausage sizzle, crafts and prizes. Directly supports Cornerstone’s mission to help our community.

– Saturday 30 November, 9am-2pm at Cornerstone Contact Centre, Dandenong Baptist Church hall, 25 James Street Dandenong.

Red Cross Christmas Lunch

Hallam Friends of Red Cross will be having a Christmas lunch. We wish all members of red cross and the community, to enjoy the Christmas sprite with family and friends.

– Tuesday 3 December, 12pm at Dandenong Workers Club. Details: Robert Read, 0455 566 570.

We Built This City

Come and see stories behind Greater Dandenong’s favourite heritage places through short videos, historic objects, photographs and oral histories from Council and local historical society collections.

– Wednesdays and Thursdays (excluding public holidays) until 18 May 2025 at Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae Street, Dandenong. Free event.

Sandown Probus

Are you retired or semi-retired and would like to stay engaged and connected with others? Come along and see if you would like to join Sandown Probus Club. Enjoy the opportunity to make new friends, expand your interests, participate in the variety of activities and hear guest speakers on a wide range of subjects.

– 2nd Monday of each month at Club Noble, Moodemere Street, Noble Park. Details: probussouthpacific.org/microsites/sandown or Marion, 0458 660 016.

Soccer registrations open

Expressions of interest open for new players across all age groups at Springvale City Soccer Club – Miniroos 7-12, Juniors 13-16, Boys and Girls Youth 17-23, as well as mens and womens’ thirds, reserves and seniors. Miniroos and juniors training powered by No Limits Aquila Academy. Details: springvalecitysc.com.au/

Come Dance with Me – Line Dancing

Come along and learn tips and techniques to this line dancing activity. Learn it well and learn from scratch from patient instructor. Suitable and tailored for all ages. No partner necessary. Wear casual clothing, bring water bottle, closed shoes and positive attitude.

– Tuesdays from 5.45pm-6.30pm (school terms only) at Springers Leisure Centre, 400 Cheltenham Road, Keysborough; $10 prepaid classes / $15 casual attendance – a five-week package that can be repeated. Details: 0412 296 827 or mariepietersz@hotmail.com

Noble Park Probus

A warm invitation is extended to anyone in the local community who is aged 55 and over, not working full time to visit us with a view to becoming a member at Noble Park Combined Probus Club. Meets monthly for morning tea and an interesting guest speaker. Also special lunches, day trips and extended trips such as to Bright. We make sure we promote the Probus core values of ’Friendship, fellowship and fun’.

– first Monday of the month, 10am at Club Noble. Details: Roslyn, rgrassham07@gmail.com or 0410628249.

Dandenong senior activities

Dandenong over 60’s Club (but over 50s are welcome). Join us for fun and games.

– Mondays 1pm-4pm (except public holidays) at The Dandenong Club, cnr Stud and Heatherton roads. Details: Carol, 0431 755 466

Senior activities Keysborough

Keysborough & District Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over 55s club with bingo on first, second and fourth Tuesday of the month ($3 entry and $1.50 per bingo book), live concerts with professional entertainers on third and fifth Tuesday of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays ($3 entry), Thursday ballroom dancing lessons (12.30pm-1pm) and ballroom dancing (1pm-3pm, $3 entry).

– 1pm-3pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Rowley Allan Reserve 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee provided. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694.

Cranbourne Senior Citizens Club

Not a member? Doesn’t matter, come along and join the fun.

Cranbourne Senior Citizens Club meets weekly for a range of different events, including bus trips, community days, games, coffee and chat, bingo, dancing and carpet bowls.

Weekly activity times – Line Dancing Mon.10am-12pm, New Vogue and Old Time Dance Tue. 1pm-3:30pm, Carpet Bowls Wed. & Sat. 11:30am-2:30pm, Bingo Thur. 11am-2pm.

For all enquiries or bookings contact Marilyn mobile 0432 107 590.

Find us on facebook https://www.facebook.com/groups/487808127399953

Adult Exercise

Improve fitness and energy levels for good health and wellbeing at this adult exercise group class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a self-paced, gentle aerobics class suitable for all levels.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am at Jan Wilson Community Centre, Halton Road, Noble Park North; $5 per session. No registrations required. Details: 8571 1436 or communityfacilities@cgd.vic.gov.au

Fun for retirees

New members from Dandenong North and Noble Park are sought by the Waverley Gardens Combined Probus Club. In addition to other activities, club members also meet for coffee & listen to a guest speaker.

– last Tuesday of the month 9.45am-noon at Southern Community Centre, 27 Rupert Dr, Mulgrave (near Police Rd). Details: Don, 9560 6046.

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies and retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.