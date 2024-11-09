Looking Back

11 November 2024

100 years ago

13 November 1924

DANDENONG METHODIST SUNDAY SCHOOL

The Methodist people have just completed a fine building (meeting hall) which certainly is an acquisition to the town of Dandenong. The contract price was 1650 pounds, but with internal fittings and extras the total cost will be in the vicinity of 2,000 pounds. The dimensions are 60 feet long by 36 feet wide with a nicely fitted kitchen and ante room added. The contractors Messers Wanke and Brown have done all that was asked of them, and the workmanship is a credit to the firm.

50 years ago

November 1974

A school branches out

Maranatha Christian School in Doveton will admit form-one students for the first time next year. They will be housed in temporary accommodation. Extra classroom facilities, which the school had hoped would be completed by the end of the year, will not be ready until mid-way through 1975. About 25 form-one students are expected to be enrolled. At present the school has 185 students from preps to grade six. The school is run by parents who have formed themselves into an Association for Christian Education in Dandenong. The Association is not linked with any particular church, but an inter-denominational group “vitally concerned with the cause of Christian Education”. “It is true that it will be quite difficult to begin Christian education. The costs involved are considerably higher than in primary education.” For the Dandenong Association it will mean having to break open new ground in many respects.

20 years ago

8 November 2004

Works ready to begin on saleyards housing site.

Excavators are set to literally scrape the surface of the former Dandenong saleyards site tomorrow as part of the minor preparation works for a $250million residential development. The housing estate – known as Metro 3175 – is already running about nine months behind schedule. “Scraping the surface is a very apt description,” said Gordan Rich-Phillips MLC. “The council and the community know nothing has happened down there despite the big promises.” House blocks will range in size from 220 to about 400 square meters and will accommodate terrace and town house style dwellings. The whole site will be developed over the next decade and 1400 houses are planned in total.

5 years ago

12 November 2019

Six are running for mayor

A ‘Melbourne Cup’ field of candidates are lobbying to be Greater Dandenong’s next mayor. Ahead of the mayoral election on November 14th, up to six councillors are lobbying for their colleague’s votes. The field includes recent mayors Jim Memeti and Youhorn Chea. The other possible candidates are Sean O’Reilly, Maria Sampey, Loi Truong and first year councillor Sophie Tan. Cr O’Reilly said mayoral candidates were lining up to lead during the “historic” opening of the $50m Springvale library and community precinct next year.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society