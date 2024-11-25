Knitted kindness for homeless

by Sahar Foladi

A multicultural group from Southern Migrant & Refugee Centre (SMRC) has knitted and donated beanies and scarves for the homeless at the charity Cornerstone.

Less than 10 people from diverse backgrounds teamed up to create 50 beanies and scarves.

The program kickstarted when Mieke joined SMRC two years ago after her husband passed away.

As one of the few experienced knitters, she joined program coordinator Vino and participant Elizabeth to create the craft group.

Vino says the activity helps everyone involved, providing a boost of self-worth especially to the elderly.

“What I can see is that seniors sometimes can still contribute to society – that’s the link I can see. It makes me and them feel good, appreciated and accepted in society.

“I have a feeling we have achieved that.”

There are 25 registered clients in the SMRC’s multicultural group and many more are inspired by the program’s achievements and want to part of it.

“You learn to have a lot of patience, to get along with other nationalities,” Mieke says.

“It’s our first donation from our club, we’ll have to wait and see how we go next year.

“Hopefully we improve on it, and get more people interested.”

Vino runs seven programs at the SMRC including a Vietnamese group, adementia respite group, a creative minds art group and a Romanian outing group.

This is just one way of connecting with the community. she says.