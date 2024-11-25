Men making healthy reforms

By Ava Cashmore

On Tuesday 19 November, reformer pilates instructor and founder of ‘Pop-up pilates OZ’, Etaize Anstis, hosted a free men-only reformer Pilates class at Genesis Dandenong.

Coinciding with International Men’s Day, this initiative aimed to encourage men to prioritise their health and well-being, using pilates as a gateway to building strength, flexibility, and mental wellness.

“Men are less likely to speak up when unwell or seek help from doctors, leading to higher rates of suicide and undiagnosed illnesses,” Etaize says.

“This event is a push to break that cycle and get men involved in their health.”

According to the Australian Institute of Family Studies, mental ill-health remains high among Australian men, with up to 25 per cent experiencing a diagnosed mental health disorder in their lifetime.

Regular pilates participant, Denis Waterman, said “I regularly take part in Pilates to improve my flexibility, help my posture, and overall health.”

Genesis Dandenong is also offering a free seven-day trial of reformer Pilates classes throughout November to encourage participation.