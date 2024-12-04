Going to school on Koorie heritage

A Dandenong North school’s ‘Koorie Club’ is taking a lead role in teaching First Nations traditions, language and heritage.

Starting six years ago, the club at Wooranna Park Primary School is run by education support staff member Michelle Price, who is of Aboriginal descent.

Its activities such as storytelling, arts and crafts, bush tucker, seasonal calendar, song and Nature lessons pay particular attention to the local Bunurong country.

“It provides a supportive and engaging environment where Koorie students, feel comfortable and accepted and can connect with their heritage,” a school spokesperson said.

“They take pride in sharing their culture to other students who are non-indigenous.”

The club also holds events such as NAIDOC Week and Children’s Day to connect students with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.