Rail disruptions during Metro Tunnel ‘rehearsals’

Disruptions are expected for the Cranbourne and Pakenham services as part of ‘dress rehearsals’ for the impending Metro Tunnel.

Over the next two weekends (7-8 December and 14-15 December), passengers will need to change trains at Caulfield station.

Services will also be impacted between 2 and 11 January, resuming to full services for the Australian Open on Sunday 12 January.

Further disruptions are expected in the first half of 2025.

During the trial-operations stage, more than 100 real-life scenarios will be simulated in the twin nine-kilometre Metro tunnels and stations, including evacuations, intruder detections and power outages.

Station staff, operators, maintenance staff and drivers will be involved in rehearsing the scenarios including the opening and closing of each of the new stations and managing major incidents.

Services through the tunnel and out to Cranbourne and Pakenham will also be trialled.

“It’s going to be a huge summer of works as crews prepare to open Metro Tunnel next year – a vital project for Victoria, that will reduce travel times and improve connections,” Transport Infrastructure Minister Danny Pearson said.

When the Metro Tunnel opens next year, Cranbourne/Pakenham Line trains will no longer run through the City Loop but instead run through the new tunnel and five new underground stations.

Passengers will be able to interchange between the Metro Tunnel and City Loop at Town Hall (to Flinders Street) and State Library (to Melbourne Central) via underground pedestrian connections.

Cranbourne/Pakenham passengers will have direct rail access to University of Melbourne, Royal Melbourne Hospital and Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre – as well as the St Kilda Road employment precinct for the first time.

Test trains have travelled more than 38,000 kilometres since testing began over a year ago.

Three of the Metro Tunnel’s five new underground stations – Arden (in North Melbourne), Parkville and Anzac (on St Kilda Road) – are finished, after more than six years of construction.

Construction continues on the remaining two stations – Town Hall and State Library on Swanston Street in the CBD.

The Metro Tunnel is the biggest upgrade of Melbourne’s underground rail network since the City Loop opened in 1981.

Meanwhile, work on the Pakenham Roads Upgrade will continue to widen the ramp from McGregor Road onto the Princes Freeway.

The McGregor Road citybound entry ramp to the Princes Freeway citybound will be closed from Tuesday, 14 January until early March.

The Princes Freeway citybound will also be closed between Healesville-Koo Wee Rup Road and McGregor Road for one weekend in late February to allow crews to complete wearing course and line marking works as part of Stage 2 of the Pakenham Roads Upgrade.

Detours will be in places and motorists are advised to allow extra travel time.