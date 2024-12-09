Carols raise the festive mood

Under stormy skies, the annual Christmas carols concert in Harmony Square hit an uplifting note.

The packed program on Friday 6 December included entertainers David Zhang, With One Voice choir, We Bethel Newlife Christian Fellowship, Frankie Davis Jr and Greater Dandenong Brass Band.

Upper Room Wesleyan Methodist Church Band, Holly Belles and Mary Ann Van Der Horst also performed.

There were also free activities such as nature-craft Christmas decorations, Santa visits, roving entertainers and storytime sessions.

(Pictures: GARY SISSONS)