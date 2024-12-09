Dancers young and old shine ‘beacon of light’

A Dandenong school and a retirement village share a moving 30-year tradition of line-dancing.

Emerson School staff and students and Valley Village Mews residents gathered for line dancing, a concert and lunch on Thursday 29 November.

At the event was one of the original line dancers Gwynne Kett, who turns 100 on 1 February.

Another former line dancer Renice Thomson travelled from Strathmerton to enjoy the concert and reconnect with old friends.

During the get-together, residents danced alongside Emerson’s students and staff.

This was followed by a concert by Senior School VPC Performing Arts students.

Valley Village Mews manager Joseph Bailouni presented Emerson campus principal Dianne Wright with a generous donation of $970 for the school.

The money was raised from village residents, who donate each fortnight for their line dancing lessons, and from concert spectators.

“Emerson School deeply appreciates the residents’ generosity and kindness over the past 30 years,” Ms Wright said.

“In a world often overshadowed by unrest and angst, this special relationship is a beacon of light.”