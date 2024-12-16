Market special on oranges

An orange mob of Greater Dandenong SES volunteers was out in force at Dandenong Market.

Usually on call for floods, storms and other disasters, the members were out on Saturday 7 December to meet residents in more serene circumstances.

Deputy controller Monica Ghirxi says the stall was about spreading awareness on SES and what to do in emergencies, particularly among new arrivals.

“The aim was to connect with our community and have a chat,” Ghirxi says.

“We may have also got a couple of recruits. It was so worthwhile.”

Among the vital tips were to secure outdoors items such as toys, garden tools ahead of storms, or to regularly trim trees so they’re not overhanging homes.

Or not to drive into floodwaters – a depth of just 15 centimetres can lead to cars being dangerously stranded.

The unit’s members speak a combined 33 languages – which has helped to connect with Greater Dandenong’s diverse residents.

But many still don’t know the SES exists, Ghirxi says.

Recently receiving a state Multicultural Excellence Award for Emergency Services, the unit has a stated aim of being the most trusted emergency resource in Greater Dandenong.

It has led moves to welcome culturally diverse recruits.

These include installing change rooms for members to change into Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and providing culturally appropriate food at all unit events.

“Close to 40 per cent of our members are female, which is really helpful in Dandenong,” Ghirxi says.

“In certain cultures, females prefer to talk with other females.”

Its volunteers also spread the word, with flood safety brochures translated into 12 different languages, as well as visits to faith centres and schools.

During the 2022 Victorian floods disaster, the unit translated vital emergency response information regarding sandbag collection points into seven languages.

This year, the 45-member unit has been called out to more than 740 requests for help. Nearly half occurred in a 24-hour period – during a major storm in February.

For help during a storm, flood or earthquake emergency, call VICSES on 132 500. In a life-threatening situation, call triple-0.