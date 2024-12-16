Coming of age for renowned Christmas scene

Meticulously built by hand, the Australian Nativity Scene returns for its 21st Christmas in Dandenong North.

Its creator Wilson Fernandez has single-handedly toiled for up to 250 hours a year on the Biblical figurines and landscapes, which change every week over the festive season.

He strives for perfect detail in the display, which is regarded as the largest of its type in Australia.

Fernandez started the tradition to vividly depict the birth of Jesus Christ and encapsulate the spirit of Christmas.

“My philosophy is that the blessings and talents one possesses should be shared generously to bring joy and smiles to others.”

Each year, the display has grown to more than 1000 figurines. Opening in early December, the display changes each week to tell the story of Christmas.

The most popular is the Three Wise Men’s visit of the newborn Jesus, which coincides with the lead-up to Christmas Day.

The Australian Nativity Scene is open until Friday 10 January, 10.30am-8pm (strictly by appointments only, closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Years Day) at St. Elizabeth Parish Church, 107 Bakers Road, Dandenong North. Free event.

Details: Wilson, 0428 927 110 or the Parish Office, 9795 6217.