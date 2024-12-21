Food charity stays open in January

Dandenong charity Cornerstone Contact Centre has received a helping hand to keep its doors open in January.

After the Christmas cheer, hampers and lunches, many services and charities are unsually shut during the first month of the year- a void that Cornerstone hoped to fill, says chief executive Naomi Paterson.

Next month, Dandenong South food manufacturer Chobani will fund Cornerstone’s drop-in centre to open from 6 January.

Each day of the month, it will provide free snacks such as cereal, yoghurt, toasted sandwiches and quality coffee.

Food parcels will also be available daily to those in need, including a specific food parcel day on Friday 17 January.

“Traditionally we’ve been closed in January and re-open at the start of February because it’s been hard for us to resource meals and the drop-in centre the whole year round – and our team needs a break,” Paterson said.

“But it’s also a time when most agencies are closed, which makes it a time of more local need.”

More than 150 diners enjoyed the charity’s annual community Christmas lunch on 17 December, along with MPs Julian Hill, David Limbrick and Gabrielle Williams, Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti and councillors Lana Formoso and Bob Milkovic.

They were served a feast of traditional Christmas fare such as chicken, ham, corned beef, cranberry sauce and pudding by a team of volunteers.

Cornerstone’s sit-down cooked meals will resume in February.