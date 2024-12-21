Five locals picked in AFLW Draft

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Three Dandenong Stingrays and two Gippslanders were taken at the AFLW Draft on Monday night.

The local contingent was led by Gippsland star Ash Centra, who became Gippsland’s second player selected with the coveted top pick after Brendon Goddard in 2002.

The new Magpie averaged 28 disposals, four clearances and more than a goal a game in 13 appearances for the Power in 2024 after showing her scary potential in 19 games across 2022-23.

Centra joins 2023 Gippsland draftee Amber Schutte at the AIA Centre and will be looking to turn around the Pies’ fortunes in 2024, with her versatility and silky skills in the front half.

Collingwood General Manager of Women’s Football Jess Burger offered an insight into why the Pies pounced on Centra.

“Her ability to read the play with exceptional decision-making and execute fundamentals under pressure allows Ash to be a genuine playmaker,” Burger said.

“She possesses an outstanding ability to take the ball from the inside to the outside and her finish in attack will also provide a welcome boost to our side.

“At just 18-years-old, Ash represents a bright future for the club, and we are excited to further develop her game within our elite four walls.”

Stingrays key-position player Zoe Besanko, forward-midfielder duo Elli Symonds and Kayla Dalgleish and Gippsland small Jasmine Sowden were also selected.

An Officer junior, Dalgleish was selected by West Coast Eagles at pick 57.

The crafty teenager spoke to seven clubs in the lead up to the draft after a brilliant top-aged campaign where she peaked during the under-18s national championships and averaged 18 disposals and a goal per game for Dandenong.

Besanko and Symonds are close friends and were drafted by St Kilda at pick 32 and Hawthorn at pick 45 respectively.

Besanko is an athletic forward-ruck who has shown glimpses of her ability to take marks and has good skills for a key-position player.

She was the first player the Saints selected in the AFLW Draft and joins a club which has cycled through multiple rucks in recent times.

“Zoe brings incredible versatility both on and off the field,” St Kilda recruiting manager/head analyst Anthony Tang said.

“A key-position player who can pinch hit in the ruck, we look forward to seeing her athleticism and strong marking ability in Saints’ colours.”

Symonds, meanwhile, slid further than expected, with some industry insiders ahead of the draft believing she would go as high as the first round.

A powerful athlete with an ability to entertain, she has played across the field during her injury-interrupted journey with the Stingrays, but is viewed as a forward-midfielder, potentially in the mould of Charlie Rowbottom, long term.

She was one of several high-upside bargains the Hawks picked up and will join 2023 Stingrays teammate Mikayla Williamson at the club.

Gippslander Sowden landed at Port Adelaide, the club she grew up supporting.

She watched alongside her 13 siblings at her home in rural Gippsland on the eve of her 18th birthday after a solid season where she showed glimpses of her strength around the contest in the midfield and forward line.

The Power were the club expected to pounce on the diminutive utility, having taken a liking to her character in the leadup to the draft.

“Jasmine is a crafty forward who applies great pressure and has some great Port Adelaide traits in the way she tackles,” list manager Naomi Maidment said of the two-time Vic Country representative.

Clean Stingrays midfielder-forward Jemma Reynolds was one of the players considered unluckiest to miss out after averaging 23 disposals throughout a consistent 2024.

Pacy Power duo Zali Gallagher and Lilly Leighton also received interest from clubs, but were overlooked, the former rupturing her ACL late in the season and the latter not showing her best footy until late in the year.