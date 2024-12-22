Large-scale artwork unveiled in Inverloch

RACV’s Inverloch Resort has received a significant burst of colour with the installation of a large-scale wall decal created by artist, archaeologist, and Bunurong Traditional Owner of the Bass Coast and surrounds, Adam Magennis.

The 10.5-metre-long, five-metre-high artwork was painted using a watercolour effect in the soft tones of the Bunurong colour palette before it was enlarged and printed as a full-scale wall decal. The work is a symbolic representation of the environment surrounding the resort. The artwork mirrors RACV Inverloch Resort’s outlook through its towering glass windows within its Radius Restaurant, providing guests a beautiful visual of the region’s coastline from every seat.

As part of the decal installation, Mr Magennis met with resort employees to provide information on the artwork, including the cultural significance of the artwork and the relationship to Bunurong Country.

RACV Inverloch Resort Manager Carey Norton said the placement of the artwork will bring a fresh look to the in-house restaurant and will be a point of difference for resort and conference guests.

“This artwork installation helps connect the interior to the surrounding environment and it’s been a great conversation starter between our guests and employees,” Mr Norton said.

“The team now has a new perspective on the environment that surrounds RACV Inverloch, and we’re honoured that Adam took the time to provide this education to the team so they can then share this knowledge with our guests.”

The artwork’s focal point of a coastal banksia tree reflects the premise of the resort itself; a sanctuary to relax and take in the coastal and marsh surrounds, enhancing the resorts offering as a multi-use leisure, conference and events option outside of the city hustle.

With a purpose-built events space for up to 200 seated guests, as well as ocean view rooms for smaller groups, the resort is well equipped to cater for all corporate event sizes. An array of experiences and recreation options available inside and outside of the resort — including nature walks, in-house restaurants, lounge bar, pool and children’s facilities — create the ideal package for leisure guests and event attendees. RACV’s Radius Restaurant, where the artwork is located within the Inverloch Resort, is open to the public and bookings are recommended.

The artwork adds to RACV’s array of art collections across its resorts by Australian artists, including the RACV Goldfields Resort in Creswick and the RACV City Club in Melbourne’s CBD. Its art focus spans across collections, events and exhibitions which aim to connect communities and visitors, foster social cohesion and promote the array of local talent across its regions.