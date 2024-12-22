Taking contemporary Australian music across the nation

Contemporary music artists will tour to more than 150 (159) locations nationally, backed by investment from Creative Australia and Music Australia.

The latest investment of over $500k ($500,760) through the Contemporary Music Touring Program will support 20 tours of original Australian contemporary music, bringing live performances to cities, towns and regions across the country.

Tours feature a range of talents and genres spanning pop, blues, reggae, experimental, and upbeat R&B for children.

Executive Director of Arts Investment Alice Nash said: “This investment will bring live performances to audiences right across the country. From remote regional towns to major cities, these tours reflect the incredible diversity of Australian music and its power to bring communities together.”

The investment includes an injection of $300k from Music Australia, including $50k invested to help artists promote tours through Australian music media.

Director Music Australia Millie Millgate said: “This uplift aims to help artists amplify their upcoming tours through Australian music media, increasing discoverability and strengthening the fabric of Australia’s contemporary music ecology.”

The recipients include:

Hamed Sadeghi (NSW) – Northern Rhapsody Australia Tour 2024

Stuart Nuggett (NT) – The Jingili Song Project – 2025 Tri-state Tour

Troy Brady (QLD) – Betting on Blak: Jungaji National Album Tour 2025

Tenzin Choegyal (QLD) – Whispering Sky: Spacious Sound and Joyful Spirit

Erik Griswold (QLD) – Unnamed Road

Rubiks Collective (VIC) – A Book of Hours Australian Tour

Luminescence Chamber Singers (ACT) – Red Dirt Hymns – Regional Tour 2025

Jorge Leiva Cock (VIC) – La Descarga Fiesta de Corazon Album Tour

Quentin Angus (Based Overseas) – Quintet Album Release Tour 2025

Peter Knight (VIC) – TL;DR Album Launch Tour

Speak Percussion (VIC) – Percussion, Conversation, Degustation Tour

Close Counters (VIC) – Lovers Dance Academy – Aus Album Tour

Clarissa Bock (NSW) – The Mastery EP Tour

David Leha (NSW) – Radical Son Regional Tour 2025

Georgia Hovell (VIC) – Georgia Fields East Coast String Quartet Tour

Stephanie Linsdell (VIC) – Lalka’s The Willfire EP Tour

Music in Exile Ltd (VIC) – 5th Anniversary Fundraising Events

Ashley Groenewald (NSW) – Ash Grunwald National Tour

Zindzi Okenyo (NSW) – Zindzi and the Zillionaires: National Tour

Adelaide Festival Centre (SA) – Adelaide Guitar Festival On the Road – Winter 2025