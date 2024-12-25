Aussie avocado growers’ favourite Christmas recipes

All year Aussie avocado growers work hard to tend their orchards to ensure that their trees are healthy, that they flower successfully and produce quality avocados. It has been a tough year for growers but despite this they have successfully delivered their avocados from the paddock to the plate and Aussie avocados are great value this Christmas. Avocados Australia encourages Aussies to buy Aussie avocados this Christmas and enjoy the nutritious, creamy texture and taste.

Avocado growers know their avocados better than anyone, so we asked some growers for their favourite avocado recipes. What did they say? You can’t beat fresh avocado in salads, but simple recipes are also the best!

A single serve of avocado (½ a medium avocado or 75g) contains healthy fats, fibre, B vitamins and potassium. Given that avocado also boosts the nutrition of other healthy foods it should be an essential item on everyone’s Christmas shopping list and an ingredient used every day.

For Josh McMillan, from McMillan Farming in Central New South Wales, you can’t go past his fresh avocado, chicken and honey mustard salad.

“There is honestly nothing better than fresh creamy Aussie avocados diced in a salad and my creamy honey mustard dressing takes the salad to another level,” said Josh.

North Queensland avocado grower Michael Coulson from Coolio Farms likes a good avocado smoothie or chilli and honey avocado on toast.

“For those wanting healthy Christmas recipes you can’t go past a good avocado smoothie recipe to start the day with fresh Aussie avocado, vanilla yoghurt, ice, banana and the addition of honey and almonds,” said Michael.

Central New South Wales avocado grower Sandra Fishwick from Red Plateau Organic Produce skins and cuts four avocados in half, places them in a bowl sprinkles olive oil, Celtic Sea salt and pepper, then drizzles her favourite barrel aged balsamic vinegar to finish.

“It’s a simple, generous and delicious salad for the family at Christmas,” said Sandra.

A great avocado dip done two ways means there is something for everyone says Jim Kochi, a North Queensland avocado grower from Tinaroo Falls.

“Spoon out the flesh of 4 medium-sized avocados in a bowl mash the flesh then add a dessert spoon of yoghurt, two tablespoons of white vinegar, salt and pepper and mix well,” he says.

“Then place the mixture in two small bowls add one tablespoon of chilli flakes in one bowl and mix, you then have a choice of one hot and one mild dip,” he says.

Jim’s tip is to top the mild dip with a slice of green capsicum and the hot dip with a slice of red capsicum to show which dip is spicy. For added heat in the spicy dip add a few drops of tabasco sauce and ZING go the taste buds.

Avocados Australia’s CEO John Tyas also enjoys cooking with avocado at Christmas and recommends a range of avocado recipes including avocado chocolate mousse or a prawn and avocado salad.

“It’s fun to prepare avocado in Christmas dishes for the family and I agree with Michael, for a quick feed for yourself you can’t go past avocado on toasted sourdough bread,” he said.

Here are Josh and Michael’s original Aussie avocado recipes:

Josh McMillan’s Avocado & Chicken Salad with honey & mustard dressing

1. Combine in a bowl the following:

4 chopped pre-grilled crumbed chicken tenders (or can use grilled chicken breasts instead)

3 handfuls of lettuce, chopped

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, sliced

1/2 cucumber, sliced

1 mango, diced

1 Creamy Fresh Comboyne Avocado, diced

1/2 purple onion, sliced

2 teaspoons roasted pumpkin seeds

2. Combine in a small container the creamy honey mustard dressing ingredients:

1/3 cup olive oil

teaspoon garlic powder

2 tablespoons of honey

2 tablespoons of kewpie mayonnaise

1 teaspoon of salt

2 tablespoons of Dijon mustard

3. Shake up the dressing container or whisk and then drizzle over the salad.

Michael Coulson’s Christmas Avocado Smoothie

1. Blend together the following ingredients and serve in your favourite tall glass:

200g vanilla yoghurt

200g milk

2 tablespoons of almonds

1 tablespoon of honey

600g of ice

150g avocado

1 banana

dash of cinnamon

More great Australian avocado recipes are online here: www.australianavocados.com.au