Devine mushrooms pizza’s hold the base

By Bridget Ryan
The head honcho at the mushroom farm often whips up some of these beauties after a hard
day at the farm.
There is no limit to what can go on them, we think beetroot on pizza is awesome with brie!
The days of pineapple and ham are doomed.
These are a low carb option depending on your fillings. Meat free mushroom Mondays are easy too.
6 large mushrooms – stems removed and wiped down/peeled
2 tbsp olive oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
Herbs – dried or fresh. Oregano, thyme, parsley, basil etc
¾ cup tomato paste add garlic and herb to taste or use pizza sauce
Shredded mozzarella cheese to top
Feta and/or parmesan for a flavour boost
Suggested fillings – anything you would put on your normal pizza base and more
Diced ham, pepperoni, salami, cooked mince/chicken for filling
Cherry or sundried tomatoes
Grilled zucchini, eggplant, capsicum
Cooked sweet potato
Caramelised red onions
Roast garlic
Kale, spinach, rocket
Preheat oven to grill on hot, place shelf in the middle of the oven
1. Mix oil, herbs and garlic.
2. Brush the bottom of mushrooms with the oil mix and put them on a greased tray or heavy non stick baking tray.
3. Fill each mushroom with 2 tbsp of tomato paste and fillings then top with cheese
4. Grill until the cheese has melted and is bubbly golden. Check after 5 minutes.
5. Serve with herbs, salt and pepper