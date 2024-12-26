Devine mushrooms pizza’s hold the base

By Bridget Ryan

The head honcho at the mushroom farm often whips up some of these beauties after a hard

day at the farm.

There is no limit to what can go on them, we think beetroot on pizza is awesome with brie!

The days of pineapple and ham are doomed.

These are a low carb option depending on your fillings. Meat free mushroom Mondays are easy too.

6 large mushrooms – stems removed and wiped down/peeled

2 tbsp olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

Herbs – dried or fresh. Oregano, thyme, parsley, basil etc

¾ cup tomato paste add garlic and herb to taste or use pizza sauce

Shredded mozzarella cheese to top

Feta and/or parmesan for a flavour boost

Suggested fillings – anything you would put on your normal pizza base and more

Diced ham, pepperoni, salami, cooked mince/chicken for filling

Cherry or sundried tomatoes

Grilled zucchini, eggplant, capsicum

Cooked sweet potato

Caramelised red onions

Roast garlic

Kale, spinach, rocket

Preheat oven to grill on hot, place shelf in the middle of the oven

1. Mix oil, herbs and garlic.

2. Brush the bottom of mushrooms with the oil mix and put them on a greased tray or heavy non stick baking tray.

3. Fill each mushroom with 2 tbsp of tomato paste and fillings then top with cheese

4. Grill until the cheese has melted and is bubbly golden. Check after 5 minutes.

5. Serve with herbs, salt and pepper