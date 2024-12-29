Cooking … Apple, walnut and tuna waldorf salad

Recipe developed by Sarah Leung and Amanda Wong for Nuts for Life

10 MIN PREP TIME

NO COOK TIME

SERVES 3 PEOPLE

20g NUTS PER SERVE

Ingredients

· 1 can tuna in water, drained (~130g)

· 3 tbsp Greek yoghurt

· Juice from half orange

· 15g raisins

· 1/2 cup celery, diced (70g)

· 60g walnuts, chopped

· 1 small red apple, julienned

· 50g grapes, halved

· 3 sprigs dill

· 1 sprig parsley, chopped

· Salt and pepper to taste

· 9 lettuce leaves

Method

1. In a large bowl, stir together Greek yoghurt, orange juice, salt and pepper.

2. Add all the other ingredients to the bowl and toss gently to combine.

3. Scoop 2 tablespoons of salad into each lettuce cup.

Tips

Walnuts can be replaced with pecans.