Cooking … Apple, walnut and tuna waldorf salad

Apple, walnut and tuna waldorf salad

Recipe developed by Sarah Leung and Amanda Wong for Nuts for Life

10 MIN PREP TIME

NO COOK TIME

SERVES 3 PEOPLE

20g NUTS PER SERVE

Ingredients

· 1 can tuna in water, drained (~130g)

· 3 tbsp Greek yoghurt

· Juice from half orange

· 15g raisins

· 1/2 cup celery, diced (70g)

· 60g walnuts, chopped

· 1 small red apple, julienned

· 50g grapes, halved

· 3 sprigs dill

· 1 sprig parsley, chopped

· Salt and pepper to taste

· 9 lettuce leaves

Method

1. In a large bowl, stir together Greek yoghurt, orange juice, salt and pepper.

2. Add all the other ingredients to the bowl and toss gently to combine.

3. Scoop 2 tablespoons of salad into each lettuce cup.

Tips

Walnuts can be replaced with pecans.