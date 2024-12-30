Cooking … Chicken and cashew curry

Recipe developed by Sarah Leung and Amanda Wong for Nuts for Life

10 MIN PREP TIME

30 MIN COOK TIME

SERVES 3 PEOPLE

30g NUTS PER SERVE

Ingredients

· 4 tsp curry powder

· 1 tsp garam masala

· 1 tbsp olive oil

· 5 cloves garlic (20g)

· 1 red onion, diced (125g)

· 2 red chilli (5g)

· 1 tomato, diced (100g)

· 1 stalk lemongrass (tender base only, 10g)

· 1/4 cup coconut milk (100g)

· 1 cup water

· ¼ tsp salt

· ¼ tsp pepper

· 90g cashew, soaked

350g chicken thigh, diced

Method

1. Rub 2 tsp curry powder and salt into the chicken and set aside.

2. Blend garlic, onion, tomato, lemongrass and chilli in a blender until a smooth paste is formed.

3. Heat olive oil in a medium saucepan. Cook blended mixture, remaining curry powder and garam masala over low heat. Stir constantly, cook until fragrant, about 5 minutes.

4. Add chicken and cook for about 2 minutes.

5. Add cashews and water. Allow to simmer over low heat for 20 minutes. Stir occasionally.

6. Add coconut milk, stir, and allow to come to a boil. Turn off the heat as soon as it boils.

Serve hot with white rice and papadums on the side.

Tips

You can soak cashews in warm water for 20 minutes to soften the nuts and allow for better absorption of flavours.