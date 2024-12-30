Stepping into your wedding

Although they may be one of the last things you organise, wedding shoes can be very important in your bridal look.

The style of your shoes can be influenced by things such as the style and length of your dress, as well as your height and build.

Not to forget, the location of your wedding will also play a part.

If your feet are visible when you wear your wedding dress, then it is all the more important to find shoes that work well with your outfit.

To perfectly match your dress to your shoes, take a sample of your dress fabric when you go looking for footwear.

For those wearing a dress where you can’t see your shoes, you can opt for a pair that may be more practical and comfortable.

A safe choice would be to pick a style and colour that won’t appear too out of place if you flash your feet at some point, such as nude, tan, ivory or white.

It is also important to remember to give yourself enough time to break in your shoes and practice wearing them with your dress.

On the day, don’t forget to pack things such as heel stoppers and band-aids.