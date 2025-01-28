Melbourne Edelweiss Choir brings Australia Day celebration to life at Lysterfield Park

Melbourne Edelweiss Choir hosted a vibrant Australia Day celebration at Lysterfield Park, drawing hundreds of community members to share in the festivities.

Themed “We Are Also in the Australian Story”, the event celebrated the spirit of togetherness, cultural appreciation, and joy.

This marked the Choir’s fifth Australia Day event, supported by funding from the Australian government.

With the Chinese Spring Festival just around the corner, the Melbourne Edelweiss Choir, composed of Chinese members, embraced the festive atmosphere to create an inclusive celebration.

The celebration featured a dynamic mix of cultural performances and interactive games.

The Melbourne Edelweiss Choir moved the audience with a heartfelt performance of “Edelweiss”. The White Horse Dance Group performed their dance “Ascending the Spring Mountain” and presented a sign language performance of “A Grateful Heart”.

The Choir’s group dance “Sleepless Tonight” added an extra spark to the day.

Guests also enjoyed a variety of interactive games, including blindfolded walking challenges, ball relays, and tug-of-war contests.

The grand finale united everyone in a lively group dance to “Waltzing Matilda”.

A significant challenge this year was the tight timeline to secure a permit, compounded by ongoing bushfire emergencies.

However, the Victoria Park staff worked tirelessly to expedite the process, ensuring the event could proceed as planned.