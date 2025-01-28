Nine wanted in Crime Stoppers blitz

Nine wanted people mainly from Casey have been targeted in Crime Stoppers Victoria’s latest blitz.

CSV chief executive Stella Smith said information was sought from the public to track down the nine who are wanted on multiple Victoria Police warrants.

“Everyone has a part to play in keeping the community safe and this is a way that people living in the Casey area can help.

“We are asking people in Casey, do you know any of these wanted persons? Share what you know with Crime Stoppers.“

Four of the group – Brendan Moore, Collis Ernstzen, Matthew Beverley and William Buckby – remain at-large following a similar blitz last May.

Even the smallest piece of information on the wanted persons could help lead to a conviction, Ms Smith said.

“Your information, even if you are not 100 per cent sure, could be the missing piece of the puzzle that helps investigators solve a crime.“

Ms Smith said she understood that people could feel anxious about providing information.

“We want to remind the community that Crime Stoppers is a confidential crime reporting service that does not require you to provide your personal details.”

Any information on the listed persons to Crime Stoppers at crimestoppersvic.com.au or on 1800 333 000.

Brendan MOORE

AGE: 38 years

HEIGHT: 175 cm

BUILD: Medium

EYES: Brown

HAIR: Brown

COMPLEXION: Fair

Brendan Moore is wanted by police for theft, failing to stop vehicle on police request, and possessing cannabis.

Nine warrants have been issued for his arrest.

Moore is known to frequent the Narre Warren area.

Reference number: WTD2144

Collis ERNSTZEN

AGE: 40 years

HEIGHT: 170 cm

BUILD: Solid

EYES: Brown

HAIR: Black

COMPLEXION: Olive

Collis Ernstzen is wanted by police for threating to inflict serious injury, criminal damage, and driving whilst suspended.

Seven warrants have been issued for his arrest.

Ernstzen is known to frequent the Berwick area.

Reference number: WTD2156

Matthew BEVERLEY

AGE: 36 years

HEIGHT: 165 cm

BUILD: Medium

EYES: Brown

HAIR: Brown

COMPLEXION: Fair

Matthew Beverley is wanted by police for contravening a community correction, recklessly causing injury, and drink-driving.

Five warrants have been issued for his arrest.

Beverley is known to frequent the Cranbourne area.

Reference number: WTD2434

William BUCKBY

AGE: 25 years

HEIGHT: 175 cm

BUILD: Thin

EYES: Blue

HAIR: Brown

COMPLEXION: Fair

William Buckby is wanted by police for contravening a community corrections order, common law assault, and theft.

Six warrants have been issued for his arrest.

Buckby is known to frequent the Sale area.

Reference number: WTD2574

Jessie FITZGERALD

AGE: 35 years

HEIGHT: 175 cm

BUILD: Medium

EYES: Brown

HAIR: Black

COMPLEXION: Fair

Jessie Fitzgerald is wanted by police for contravening a community corrections order, affray, and theft.

Five warrants have been issued for his arrest.

Fitzgerald is known to frequent the Cranbourne area.

Reference number: WTD2575

Mark JOHNSON

AGE: 47 years

HEIGHT: 175 cm

BUILD: Medium

EYES: Blue

HAIR: Black

COMPLEXION: Olive

Mark Johnson is wanted by police for vehicle theft, theft, and driving whilst disqualified.

Seven warrants have been issued for his arrest.

Johnson is known to frequent the Hallam area.

Reference number: WTD2576

David GIBSON

AGE: 46 years

HEIGHT: 190 cm

BUILD: Medium

EYES: Blue

HAIR: Brown

COMPLEXION: Fair

David Gibson is wanted by police for failing to answer bail, contravening a community corrections order and burglary.

Nine warrants have been issued for his arrest.

Gibson is known to frequent the Mount Evelyn area.

Reference number: WTD2578

Emma KELLY

AGE: 30 years

HEIGHT: 168 cm

BUILD: Medium

EYES: Brown

HAIR: Black

COMPLEXION: Fair

Emma Kelly is wanted by police for failing to answer bail, contravening a community corrections order, and burglary.

Five warrants have been issued for her arrest.

Kelly is known to frequent the Hampton Park area.

Reference number: WTD2579

Keanna MORRISON

AGE: 28 years

HEIGHT: 175 cm

BUILD: Thin

EYES: Blue

HAIR: Blonde

COMPLEXION: Fair

Keanna Morrison is wanted by police for contravening a community corrections order, vehicle theft and possessing methylamphetamine.

Five warrants have been issued for her arrest.

Morrison is known to frequent the Narre Warren area.

Reference number: WTD2580