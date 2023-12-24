Christmas classics for the festive season

The holiday season is upon us and it’s the time for many traditions, including binge watching the same old Christmas films we all know and love.

But which classic makes us feel the most Christmassy?

Interested in finding the films that fill us with the most festive spirit, the experts at OnBuy.com created a Christmas film Index. They set up a points-based system where each festive element in the movies, such as the number of Christmas trees and how many times Santa appears, would earn a point (from one to three) based on how Christmassy they are. Using this points-based system, at the end of the study, OnBuy.com was able to crown the most Christmassy film of all time.

The Results

Starring Jim Carrey, How the Grinch Stole Christmas is crowned the most Christmassy film of all time with 586 points. The film scored the most points (50) for Christmas Outfit Appearance and Presents Appearance (66 points) out of all the considered films. Although the word “Santa” is said 11 times, adding 22 points to the scoreline, and the classic Down the Chimney happened four times (adding 8 points), the only Christmas element that the film didn’t score points on was Santa Claus Appearance – if we don’t count Grinch dressing up in Mrs. Claus’ clothes.

The second place revealed that there’s no Christmas story more Christmassy than Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018) scoring 484 points. With an animated version of Mr Grinch dubbed by Benedict Cumberbatch, the film got the highest points for Christmas Food Appearance (15 points), Carol Singers Appearance (four points), Sleigh and/or Reindeer Appearance (14 points) and Down the Chimney (18 points).

Considered a modern-day Christmas staple, Love Actually makes the top three with 406 points. This festive flick scored the highest points (135) for Christmas Trees Appearance. But, with zero points for Kisses Under Mistletoe.

Scoring only 97 points, the least Christmassy film of all time is the musical White Christmas.

Its highest score is 19 points for the number of times the word “Christmas” is said. The five Christmas Songs (15 points) also disappoint and aren’t quite what we would expect from a Christmas musical.

Source: OnBuy.com