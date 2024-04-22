Celebrating all things Holland

The upcoming Holland Festival, organised by the Rotary Club of Casey, will take place entirely indoors at Caribbean Gardens in Scoresby, spanning 7000sqm under the roof.

Free parking for 4000 cars will be available for attendees.

This festival aims to celebrate and unite the Dutch diaspora while also raising funds for charitable causes such as Interplast and Wheelchairs for Kids. The event will feature a children’s carnival and various food vendors indoors, set amidst beautifully manicured gardens and a picturesque lake. Attendees can expect ample seating indoors.

The Holland Festival successfully returned in 2017, 2019, 2022, and 2023, drawing approximately 4000 visitors each year. This upcoming edition will mark the 50th anniversary since the inaugural festival.

With over 30 Dutch food options provided by more than 25 vendors offering a variety of hot and cold dishes, both savoury and sweet, the culinary experience promises to be delightful. But the food is just the beginning. Attendees can also look forward to encountering historical reenactments including soldiers from the 1560-1640 Dutch-Spanish War, as well as around 50 Dutch exhibitors and vendors.

Notable sponsors like John Behrend Instruments, Hanson Building Materials, and Plunkett Crane Trucks, along with others, have already pledged their support. The event is set to feature a liquor license, live performances including bands, choirs, and singers in both Dutch and English from 10.30am to 6pm.

Moreover, there will be an all-day sjoelbak tournament catering to all age groups, offering fantastic prizes to winners. Carnival rides for children, along with various other Dutch cultural experiences, will enhance the festival’s offerings.

Importantly, 100 per cent of the proceeds generated from the event will go towards supporting Rotary-backed charities.

Compagnie Batavia will be at the Holland Festival on Koning’s Dag 27th April this year… You won’t want to miss them. This will be history come to life…

Compagnie Batavia 1600-1630 is Australia’s premiere 80 years’ war living history group. The recreation of elements of a Dutch militia company from the early 17th century including staff, Pikeman, musketeers and camp followers wearing clothing and using equipment that are exact replicas as worn by soldiers and civilians of the period. Diverse activities undertaken such as cooking, sewing, coin striking, leatherwork, starting fire with flint and steel and setting up a tented encampment help bring the Dutch golden age to life.

The Compagnie also undertakes pike and musket drill according to the statutes of Price Maurits von Nassau to the beat of the drum and the waving of the flag.

Group members have attended events in the Netherlands such as Bourtange, Slag Om Heligerlee and Slag om Grolle linking up with like-minded living history practitioners and taking part in large scale battle reenactments and living history displays.

Holland Festival 2024 – April 27 at Caribbean Gardens, Scoresby.

More information:

info@hollandfestival.org.au

www.hollandfestival.org.au