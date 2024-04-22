ANZACs remembered at Noble Park

A crowd of up to 200 gathered at Noble Park war memorial to pay their tributes in an ANZAC Day service on Sunday 21 April.

The service featured speeches from Noble Park RSL president John Meehan and guest speaker Brendan Kincade OAM from the Vietnam Veterans Association of Australia.

Singer Colin Perkins accompanied by the Keysborough College band performed, as well as the Australian Army Band and bugler WO2 Stephen Turner.

Students from Carwatha College recited poems Tribute to Anzac Day and On This Hallowed Day.

Three further services are being held nearby this week.

Among the VIPs were Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams and Greater Dandenong councillors Phillip Danh, Angela Long and Sophie Tan.

The repaired Endeavour Hills war memorial will host an ANZAC Day service at 11am, Tuesday 23 April after a year-long hiatus.

The service hosted by Dandenong-Cranbourne RSL is the first at the shrine since it was destroyed by an out-of-control car in late 2022.

The memorial is at Heatherton Road, outside Endeavour Hills shopping centre.

The Rotary Club of Noble Park-Dingley with Springvale RSL will stage an ANZAC Day service for schools on Wednesday 24 April, as well as a dawn service at 5.45am, Thursday 25 April.

Both services will be at Dingley Village war memorial.

On ANZAC Day, 25 April, Dandenong RSL will stage a 6am dawn service at the Pillars of Freedom cenotaph on the corner of Clow and Lonsdale streets Dandenong.

It is followed by a barbecue breakfast at the RSL club on Clow Street.

A march will gather at the corner of Walker and McCrae streets at 10.15am. Paraders will march to the Pillars of Freedom for a traditional service at 11am.

The club’s doors will be open from 12pm.

Pictures: DALLAS GOLDBURG