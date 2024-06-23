Just Cuts salon now open at Parkmore Shopping Centre.

Great value Style Cuts for everybody have arrived in Keysborough with the grand opening of a brand-new Just Cuts Salon inside Parkmore Shopping Centre.

The salon is offering a special promotional price for this exciting occasion: $25 style cuts until July 18, 2024. Just Cuts offers quality style cuts at an affordable price for men, women, and children of any age.

Greater Dandenong Council Mayor Lana Formoso supported the salon opening and joined the stylists to cut the ribbon, opting for a shampoo with relaxing scalp massage and style cut.

The local team was so grateful for the mayor’s support on their special day, and the Just Cuts Parkmore team of stylists would also like to thank all their new clients who visited during its successful first weeks.

You can check in to the salon from home using the Just Cuts App or in-salon at the self-check-in kiosk. Downloading the Just Cuts App is also a great way to earn exclusive loyalty rewards!

Just Cuts Parkmore is located across from Nando’s, near Woolworths, and is open 7 days a week.

No appointments. Just come in.

Just Cuts Parkmore Shopping Centre

Shop H09A, 317 Cheltenham Rd

Keysborough VIC 3173

