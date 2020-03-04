Community garden open for all

By Jonathan McQuie

Local families and gardening enthusiasts will both have plenty of fantastic opportunities at the upcoming Springvale Community Garden Open Day.

At the event, between 10am and 2pm on Saturday 21 March, attendees will be able to learn about composting, bees and fixing up their gardens for autumn.

There will also be a raffle and a sausage sizzle, both of which will raise funds for the important work done at this community organisation.

Garden president Gloria Gapper says the organisation’s membership is multicultural, which will come in useful on the day.

“We have many members from different nationalities, who will be able to guide those who don’t speak English first,” she said.

Local nurseries are donating plants which will be sold at the open day, while a representative from Yates Products will be providing free giveaways.

Even if gardening isn’t a point of interest, Ms Gapper still recommends coming down and having a look.

“It’s a beautiful place to look at. You might even to decide to grow some vegetables.”

Springvale Community Garden is located at 1 Morwell Parade, Springvale.

For more information, contact Gloria Gapper on 0428 937 741.