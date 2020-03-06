Helping women reach their potential

By Danielle Kutchel

Australians have come together from opposite sides of Melbourne to embody the message of International Women’s Day, Each for Equal.

A member of Diamond Valley Rotary Club joined forces with south-eastern group Afri-Aus Care to put on a pre-loved clothing sale in celebration of International Women’s Week.

The theme of IWD 2020, ‘Each for Equal’, asks individuals to consider what they can actively do to create a gender equal world.

Together, the groups did exactly that, aiming to raise funds to help African women reach their full potential.

Pam Wood of Diamond Valley Rotary Club met Selba Luka, founder of Afri-Aus Care through the Rotary Passport Club of Melbourne, of which they are both members.

Ms Wood, who acts as a mentor to Ms Luka, said the idea for the event was born of another successful sale that she had run last year.

With plenty of high-quality clothing left over from 2019, and clothes donated from friends, Ms Wood suggested donating them towards a similar sale by Afri-Aus Care – and so the seed was planted.

Members of the local African-Australian community banded together to organise the day, with some drawing up posters and others sorting through the items for sale.

The sale ran from 10am to 6pm on Friday 6 March at the ADRA Community Centre in Springvale, and funds raised will go towards the African-Australian Women’s Health and Wellbeing Group Springvale, which is run by Afri-Aus Care.

The money will help provide essentials such as Myki cards, food and supplies for the women as they learn skills for their future in Australia.

A small portion of the sales will also go towards the Amasiko Partnership’s Days for Girls contribution.

Days for Girls is prepares and distributes sustainable menstrual health solutions to girls who would otherwise miss school during their periods, while the Amasiko Partnership works in Kasenda, Uganda, to provides resources to help a rural village in Uganda to become self-sufficient.

The groups are considering extending the sale or holding a similar fundraising event in future; please visit the Afri-Aus Care Facebook page for updates.