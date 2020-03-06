Open day with enviro focus

By Danielle Kutchel

The Southern Migrant and Refugee Centre threw open its doors last month to visitors from across the region.

The centre held its annual Open Day on Wednesday 26 February, attracting a crowd of about 50 people throughout the day.

The Open Day allows members of the community and stakeholders to come in, meet the team and learn more about what services the organisation can provide.

The first half of the day is usually dedicated to a topical issue, with this year’s focus being on the power of education on the environment.

The topics also align with pathways that the centre can provide.

The session aimed to educate attendees about sustainability being everyone’s responsibility.

This was followed by an opportunity to meet staff members and attend forums and workshops to see the centre in action.

“What we’ve identified for our clients is that this is an issue that is quite new to them,” explained chief executive officer Ramesh Kumar.

“Ultimately what we’re trying to do is raise awareness that the need is now, and if we don’t change our behaviour, the climate and our environment will be forever changed, and that through simple choices we can make a big impact but we have to do it now,” he said.

This included information on waste and recycling, managing bills, heating, cooling and cooking.

The CFA also attended to provide information about the essential services they provide, as well as representatives from the City of Greater Dandenong and Dandenong councillor Matthew Kirwan.