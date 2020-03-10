Car ‘fully ablaze’ in Dandenong North

By Danielle Kutchel

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car was found on fire in a vacant block in Dandenong North.

The vehicle, a Hyundai van, was found fully ablaze on the Simpson Drive block at 7.15am on Sunday 8 March.

Neighbours reported hearing a loud bang or explosion prior to finding the car engulfed in flames.

The CFA attended and extinguished the blaze and it was found that the car had been stolen from Bayswater on 5 February.

Stolen plates were also found on the car.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppers.com.au