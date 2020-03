By Danielle Kutchel

A neighbour has woken up to find the house next door on fire.

The blaze at the vacant house at 70 King Street, Dandenong, was discovered at 2.25am on Saturday 7 March.

Arson chemists attended and the fire has been deemed suspicious.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information should call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppers.com.au