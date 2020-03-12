A boost for Keysborough businesses

Two Keysborough businesses have been the recipients of State Government grants in the fourth round of the Boost Your Business Voucher Program.

ASI JD MacDonald and Footwork Podiatric Laboratory are two of more than 90 small to medium enterprises across Victoria who have received funding.

The vouchers are presented to eligible businesses in the categories of advanced manufacturing, Asia gateway, defence, aerospace, cyber and security, food innovation, Victoria-Israel innovation and social enterprise capability.

The program gives businesses the chance to explore research and development opportunities, identify new markets and create new products.