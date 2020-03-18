Buses suspended, but PBTs continue

By Danielle Kutchel

Victoria Police has moved to reassure members of the community about their risk of catching Covid-19 through breath tests.

In a statement, the organisation said “the exposure risk to coronavirus from a PBT (prelimary breath test) machine is no different to going about your daily life in the community”.

Victoria Police said it had sought advice from medical experts and been reassured that it is still safe for drivers to take a PBT.

“It is against the law for drivers to refuse a PBT on the basis that they suspect coronavirus could be contracted,” the statement added.

Police use new straws and gloves for each PBT and the machine gets disinfected between use.

Drivers are allowed to ask police to complete these steps again in front of them if they have any concerns.

Normal penalties apply to those who refuse to undergo a PBT, including licence cancellation for two years and a maximum fine of nearly $2000.

The news follows an announcement by Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton on Monday 16 March that booze and drug buses will be suspended to lessen the risk of spreading Covid-19.Officers in patrol cars will still conduct PBTs.