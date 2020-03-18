Platinum milestone for happy couple

By Danielle Kutchel

A Noble Park couple have reached a very special milestone together – one that many couples will never see.

John and Maria Miksad recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary at Belvedere Aged Care, surrounded by other residents and their family.

Only three other platinum anniversaries have been celebrated in Australia, making it a very special occasion.

The couple are from the village of Ilok on the river Danube in the north of former Yugoslavia.

They married in 1944 as the Second World War raged around them and led successful lives as hard-working farmers before emigrating to Australia in 1967 for a better life.

The couple has six grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren, with one more on the way.

To mark the occasion, the aged care home held a coffee and music afternoon with a Croatian and Continental cake for guests.

The happy couple was presented with a certificate from the mayor of Greater Dandenong and letters from the Queen, Premier Daniel Andrews, Prime Minister Scott Morrison, the Governor-General, their family and Belvedere’s staff were read out.

Still very much in love, John and Maria sealed their special afternoon with a kiss.