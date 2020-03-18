Investigation continues after car fire

By Danielle Kutchel

Police are currently investigating a car fire in Keysborough.

At 3.30am on Friday 13 March, a witness travelling south on Perry Road in Keysborough spotted a blue sedan parked on the footpath with smoke and flames coming from its windows.

The vehicle was identified as a blue Holden Cruze with the Victorian registration number ZEK000.

Investigators believe the offenders have broken into the front passenger window of the car, poured in an accelerant and ignited it.

A council parking ticket from 11 March was found on the windscreen and matched the location in which the car was found.

Police are currently making enquiries with the vehicle’s owner and are appealing for witnesses who may have been near the car or seen it to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppers.com.au