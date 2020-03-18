Noisy burglary bungled

By Danielle Kutchel

A pair of would-be burglars have been arrested after their noisy antics awoke their target.

The victim, a 25-year-old male, was asleep in his two-bedroom flat in Springvale at about 10.30pm on Sunday 15 March when he was woken by a loud banging at the back door.

The intruders didn’t trouble to keep the noise down, as the victim could hear their voices in the backyard.

The victim fled out the front door and hid in some bushes across the road, from where he could still see his property.

He saw the offenders moving a Tarago to the front door and saw two people enter the house.

Police were called and on arrival heard the two offenders fleeing.

A cordon was set up and a police dog deployed to track the pair.

One was found on a nearby roof, while the other was found hiding in a nearby unit. Both were arrested.

The first offender, a 24-year-old male, was remanded in custody, while the second, a 33-year-old male, was charged and bailed to appear in court.

Both offenders are set to face Dandenong Magistrate’s Court at a later date.