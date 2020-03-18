Time to be kind

By Danielle Kutchel

Dandenong Market is urging residents to be kind as the Covid-19 pandemic continues

The market is remaining open to customers, however acknowledges that social distancing and isolation measures have made it difficult for the community’s most vulnerable to visit the market for their produce shopping.

Dandenong Market is encouraging everyone to “be kind” by doing random acts of kindness, or sharing what they’ve seen, and is leading by example by providing 50 bags full of fresh fruit and vegetables to the most vulnerable in the community through the Hit Network’s ‘To The Rescue’ campaign.

On Friday 20 March at 9am, the 50 care packages of fresh produce which will be donated to vulnerable residents.

The market is encouraging residents and shoppers to share the details of their random acts of kindness so they can be highlighted and celebrated.

Random acts of kindness can be shared on Facebook and Instagram or submitted at dandenongmarket.com.au/news/be-kind-says-dandenong-market