Pools, libraries close in Greater Dandenong

-

Greater Dandenong Council has closed customer service centres, public pools, libraries, sports stadiums and art galleries in an attempt to quell the spread of coronavirus.

Its community events such as citizenship ceremonies, Drum Theatre shows, Keysborough’s Big Picnic and Cinema in the Square have also been cancelled until the end of April, the council announced.

“Council has not taken these decisions lightly but has done so in the interests of the health and wellbeing of our community, which is paramount ,” the council stated.

The shut-down venues include Dandenong and Springvale libraries, Drum Theatre, Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, Dandenong Oasis, Noble Park Aquatic Centre, Springers Leisure Centre, Dandenong Basketball Stadium and Gloria Pyke Netball Stadium.

The council’s customer service centres were closed from 5pm on Thursday 19 March.

The buildings are closed until further notice.

Paddy O’Donoghue Centre and Jan Wilson Community Centre are open for “essential services” only.

The Victorian Government’s declared four weeks of a State of Emergency led to the event and activity shutdown.

Other cancelled events included Sustainability Festival, Dandy-Con, Youth Services events, Library programs and Arts workshops.

The council is also discouraging the public from attending its 23 March meeting. The session can be viewed on live web telecast at www.greaterdandenong.com.