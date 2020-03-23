Williams gains Aboriginal Affairs

-

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams has been handed an extra portfolio after the retirement of the Government’s former Legislative Council leader Gavin Jennings.

Ms Williams will add Mr Jennings’ former portfolio in Aboriginal Affairs to her ministerial responsibilities for Women and Prevention of Family Violence.

Yuroke MP Ros Spence was promoted to Cabinet, assuming the Multicultural Affairs, Community Sport and Youth ministries.

Transport Infrastructure Minister Jacinta Allan will acquire the Priority Precincts portfolio.

Jaclyn Symes has been announced as the Government’s leader in the Legislative Council, with Jenny Mikakos as deputy leader.

Mr Jennings, a former South Eastern Metropolitan MP, served in State Parliament since 1999. He farewelled Parliament on 18 March.