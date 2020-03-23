Covid-19 crackdown to ’save lives’

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A 500-strong police ‘coronavirus’ taskforce and a shut-down of “non-essential“ services has been announced in a bid to “save lives“ during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The “non-essential” businesses will be shut down from midday on Monday 23 March, and government school holidays have been brought forward to Tuesday 24 March.

As of early on 23 March, Victoria had recorded 355 coronavirus cases – up by 59 in the previous 24-hours.

Premier Daniel Andrews announced that coronavirus police squad officers will increase spot checks on returned travellers in 14-day isolation as well as on limits to indoor and outdoor gatherings.

Mr Andrews said police would not hesitate to enforce fines of up to $20,000 for breaches.

It was confirmed that police had found a number of travellers breaching isolation rules, as well as intervening in misbehaviour at supermarkets.

The crackdown was necessary because “unacceptable” mass gatherings at nightclubs, pubs and bars across Melbourne would otherwise “cost lives”.

“It’s disappointing it’s come to this,” he said.

In a dire warning, Mr Andrews said if the Covid-19 virus “gets away from us”, there will be a situation in which there won’t be enough critical-care beds, doctors, nurses and ventilators to keep people alive.

If people acted “selfishly” and didn’t take the threat “seriously”, people would die.

As a “Stage 1” of “unprecedented” service shutdowns, pubs, clubs, nightclubs, Crown Casino and licensed venues in hotels and pubs will be closed.

Gyms, indoor sport venues, places of worship, cinemas and entertainment venues are also closed.

Takeaway and home delivery services from restaurants and cafes are exempt.

The Stage 1 bans will be in place until 13 April – though it is “highly likely” that the shutdowns will widen and last beyond that date, Mr Andrews said.

He said many Victorians were acting “selfishly” by flouting the rules such as indoor gatherings of 100 people and outdoor gatherings of 500.

The new rules didn’t mean to “have your mates home and get on the beers”.

He cited the example of a guest with Covid-19 infecting all the attendees at a dinner party over the weekend.

“It’s not essential and it’s not appropriate.”

Government schools will be closed for holidays from the end of the school day on Monday 23 March.

It brings school holidays forward from Friday 27 March, giving schools the chance to prepare for the possibility of remote, online learning for students.

“These are no ordinary school holidays,” Mr Andrews said, declaring that going over to friends’ places and hanging out at shopping malls as “not appropriate”.

Kindergartens and child care services will be still open at this stage, Mr Andrews said.

“I call on every Victorian to undertake their civic duty and practise social distancing: don’t be closer than 1.5 metres from another person, wash your hands and practise good hand hygiene.

“Do that for yourself, your loved ones and for the loved ones of people you have never met.”

For latest updates and advice, go to dhhs.vic.gov.au/coronavirus