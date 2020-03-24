$350K reward: daylight robbery case unsolved

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A reward of up to $350,000 has been offered to catch a brazen armed robber on a motorbike who held up security van guards at Waverley Gardens shopping centre on Valentines’ Day 2018.

The pair of guards had returned to their van parked outside a pizza shop, having just collected cash from inside the shopping centre about 8.15am on 14 February, Victoria Police say.

They were confronted by a man who pointed a gun at them and demanded them to hand over their satchels filled with cash.

He fled with the money to an underground car park, got on a black-coloured motorcycle and rode towards Police Road.

He was seen turning right, travelling south on Brady Road. The motobike was last seen at the corner of Stud and Brady roads a short time later.

The robber was described as about 175 centimetres with a stocky build. He was wearing a black-and-blue motorcycle helmet, a motorbike jacket, black motorbike pants, gloves and shoes.

The guards, aged 31 and 61 years old, were physically uninjured.

Detective Inspector Dean Thomas, from Victoria Police’s Armed Crime Squad, said the guards had a right to feel safe performing their job.

“This was in a very public place and we have concerns for this type of offending.”

He said it was hoped the reward would draw information from people who know the robber’s identity.

“We are hopeful that given the time that has passed, circumstances may have changed, and someone may now be in a position to come forward and provide that crucial piece of information to us so that we can solve this crime.”

The reward is paid at the discretion of Victoria Police’s Chief Commissioner for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the armed robber.

Indemnity from prosecution may also be offered by the Director of Public Prosecutions in appropriate cases, police stated.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au