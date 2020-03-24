Courts open but cases on hold

-

“Non-urgent” matters at Victorian Magistrates’ Courts will be adjourned for up to three months as a response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a bid to reduce people in the court buildings, including at Dandenong, many criminal cases in which the accused is on summons or bail have been adjourned until 15 June.

The exceptions are filing hearings, committal mentions and committal hearings. In each of these cases, the accused is not required to attend if their lawyer attends with instructions.

For accused people in custody, magistrates will hear proceedings by video link only.

Contested committal hearings have been postponed for up to 23 days for special mentions days.

Meanwhile, as a health precaution, VCAT venues have been closed to the public.

There will be no face-to-face hearings for cases up to 17 April, though VCAT is considered an essential service.

Some matters will be heard via telephone, VCAT has stated.

The County Court of Victoria has postponed new trials by jury as well as appeals against Magistrates’ Court convictions.

The Supreme Court has also sought to minimize in-person appearances, including bringing a halt to Court of Appeal in-person hearings.