Three outbound lanes are closed on the Monash Freeway near Doveton due to a multi-car crash just after 4pm on Tuesday 24 March.

Two lanes on the section between Heatherton Road and the South Gippsland Freeway remained open with a 40km/h speed limit.

A VicRoads traffic report stated congestion was building rapidly back to Eastlink.

It advised motorists to consider an alternative route via Princes Highway, Dandenong to reach South Gippsland Highway or to rejoin the Monash Freeway.