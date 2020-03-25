L-plater blows 0.242

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Police have impounded a learner driver’s car after she allegedly blew 0.242 in a preliminary breath test early on Wednesday 25 March.

The 27-year-old Dandenong North woman was intercepted by police about 4.10am on the corner of Stud and Heatherton roads, Dandenong.

Her ‘instructing driver’ was disqualified.

Her blood-alcohol reading was nearly five times the legal limit for fully licensed drivers. As a learner driver, she was required to adhere to a zero blood-alcohol level.

The driver’s car was impounded, which will cost her $1038 for her to reclaim.

She is expected to be charged on summons with drink driving and numerous traffic offences.

Police are undertaking Operation Tidal to target the reduction of road deaths and trauma as well as high-impact crime.