Principal wins national teaching award

The assistant principal at Wooranna Park Primary School in Dandenong has been celebrated and recognised for her transformative work with marginalised and disadvantaged students.

As a 2020 Commonwealth Bank Teaching Award Winner, Jennie Vine will receive a Teaching Fellowship valued at $45,000.

This will include $10,000 for their own professional development and $25,000 to implement a strategic project that drives long-term, measurable benefits for their school. Later this year, the 2020 Teaching Fellows will also be given the opportunity to travel internationally and tour a high performing education system.

“We’re thrilled to have the program recognised at the Teaching Awards this year, we’ve been steadily attracting considerable interest from educators and academics and we’re very happy to see it formally recognised at such a level,” Ms Vine said.

“Joining the Teaching Fellows is an amazing opportunity, I look forward to working with the Fellows, sharing our insights and unlocking alternative ways to transform learning through innovation and research-based evidence.”

Now in its fourth year, the awards are run in partnership with national charity Schools Plus and have evolved to be one of Australia’s most prestigious prizes with a focus on educators working in disadvantaged communities.

Nathan Barker, head of community investment at Commonwealth Bank said: “We are delighted to play a part in identifying and awarding 12 inspirational teachers and school leaders each year who have made a positive and tangible impact on their schools and communities.

“These awards not only honour their incredible work in engaging young minds to learn, but also recognise a dedication to teaching in areas that need it most.”

Jennie was chosen from more than 400 education professionals who were nominated across Australia.