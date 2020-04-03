Dandy prepares to stock up for Ramadan

Retailers at Armada Dandenong Plaza are getting ready for Ramadan and Eid celebrations with Ramadan starting on the 23 April and Eid celebrations taking place from the 24 May.

In the weeks leading up to Ramadan locals will be purchasing essential food items like dates and Zam Zam water Directly from Mecca. Other items that are high in demand include digital Azan clocks that can be pre-set for prayer time, prayer mats, plain prayer clothing, perfume, and religious books.

Around 20 days into Ramadan locals will be seeking out items for their Eid celebrations such as Eid decorations, brightly coloured party clothes for, women and children, halallollies, henna, sweets such as baklava and Eid gifts.

Store manager at Modesty Collection, Abdullah Tamuryani said: “We spend the whole year preparing for Ramadan and Eid celebrations. Dandenong is such a multicultural suburb that we now stock the Quran in 26 different languages so we can cater for all nationalities throughout Ramadan.

“It’s not unusual for local retailers to run out of items like dates but we are quite prepared for both Ramadan and Eid, it’s our biggest season as a local retailer. For Eid celebrations we provide gift packs with heaps of goodies such as halal lollies for kids, educational kids toys, stickers, colouring books and decorations.”

According to management at Market Place Fresh at Armada Dandenong Plaza, “Dates are a big part of Ramadan but there is also an increase in demand for dried figs, mangoes, apricots and a variety of nuts. Eggplant, zucchini, cucumber, peas, tomatoes and beans are also popular throughout Ramadan. Lebanese sweets are in high demand towards the conclusion of Ramadan.”

Other retailers at Armada Dandenong Plaza that offer halal safe food and products include Ayem Penyet Ria, Baskin-Robbins, Bon Bons Bakery, Chunky Charlies, Cloud Café, Coles, Dandenong Grocery Market, Dragon Pho, Ferguson Plarre, Fish Island, Fresh and Tasty, Green Village Poultry, Ivan’s Deli, Kebab Gallery, MCN Cakes, Muffin Break, Nando’s, Oriental Town, Roshni’s Indian Delights, Sandwich Chefs, Schnitz, SWAT 75, Sweet Day, That Bakery, Theobroma, Viet Rolls and Woolworths.

Centre manager at Armada Dandenong Plaza Monica Jenkins said: “Ramadan is a significant cultural event for Armada Dandenong Plaza. Our retailers are well prepared ahead of time and offer a wide selection of items to cater for the needs of customers throughout Ramadan observance.”

Modesty Collection and a number of other retailers at Armada Dandenong Plaza are offering a home delivery service for further details contact individual stores.