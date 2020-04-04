Greater Dandenong covid cases – update

The number of Covid-19 cases reported in Greater Dandenong is back to 11. DHHS reported only six cases on Friday 3 April

The total for Victoria is 1115 – an increase of 30 from yesterday.

Last night a woman in her seventies died in hospital, taking the number of people who have died in Victoria from coronavirus to eight.

The total number of cases includes 587 men and 528 women. Cases range in age from babies to their early nineties.

There are 73 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Victoria that may have been acquired through community transmission. More than 54,000 tests have been conducted to date.

Currently 42 people are in hospital – including 10 patients in intensive care – and 527 people have recovered.

Of the 1115 cases, there have been 894 in Melbourne and 209 in regional Victoria. A number of cases remain under investigation.

There are only four reasons for Victorians to leave their home: food and supplies, medical care and care giving, exercise, and work or education.

All people arriving from any international destination must also self-isolate for 14 days as per Commonwealth Government direction. All travelers returning from overseas to Victoria will be placed in enforced quarantine for the self-isolation period of 14 days.

Police have strong powers to enforce these directions and can issue on the spot fines, including up to $1652 for individuals and up to $9913 for businesses.

Under the State of Emergency people who don’t comply could also be taken to court and receive a fine of up to $20,000. Companies face fines of up to $100,000.

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton today urged Victorians to stay vigilant.

“Now is not the time for complacency. We still have a long way to go,” Professor Sutton said.

“While we are starting to see some improvement in the rate of transmission, that rate is still far too high.

“We thank those Victorians who overwhelmingly are doing the right thing by staying at home, but we must keep at it to save lives.

“Everyone who’s unwell must isolate themselves and everyone who’s been told they’re in quarantine either as a returned traveller or close contact must do so.”

The Victorian Department of Health and Human Services has a hotline for public information on COVID-19, which is 1800 675 398. Large numbers of calls can result in some delays and we ask Victorians for their patience as we work to manage the volume.

Further information is also available at www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/coronavirus