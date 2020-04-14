Driver charged over fatal crash

-

A 21-year-old Springvale man has been charged over a fatal three-car crash at the corner of Springvale Road and Rosalie Street, Springvale last year.

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives say that a car on Rosalie Street crashed into a southbound vehicle on Springvale Road about 7.10am in May 2019.

The latter car spun around and crashed head-on with a third vehicle.

A 75-year-old Springvale woman died at the scene.

The accused man was charged with dangerous driving causing death.

He was bailed to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 17 April.